Police in CA arrested driver involved in hit-and-run that left four dead, several injured

(WHDH) — Police in San Pablo, California said they arrested a driver that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash involved five vehicles and left four people dead, and several others injured.

Police said a car hit another, sending it into oncoming traffic where it then collided with three other vehicles.

Police arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver involved in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)