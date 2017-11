CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – The Chelsea Police Department made a special visit to Edison Cordero, a little boy who is battling cancer.

The boy’s mother called the department Sunday to say her son’s wish was the meet the officers. The entire day shift showed up in patrol cars to drop off gifts and wish him well.

