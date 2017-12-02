Police in Dorchester searching for suspect in fatal shooting at convenience store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Dorchester said they are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place at a convenience store overnight.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. inside Peguero’s Market on Bowdoin Street.

Boston Police Commissioner said the victim was shot multiple times and appeared to be targeted.

Officials said the victim, a male in his 20’s, died inside of the store.

Police spent the following hours searching the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

