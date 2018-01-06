Police in Methuen searching for suspects in ATM robbery

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are searching for suspects in an ATM robbery that took place at the Walgreens located at 14 Jackson St. on January 3rd.

Around 3:25 a.m. surveillance video caught three suspects breaking into the store. They then tied a chain around the ATM and attempted to drag it out of the store with their minivan.

The suspects then got into an old Honda CRV, backed it into the store, and loaded the ATM into the trunk of the minivan.

Since the incident, police have located the minivan involved. However, they have not found the Honda CRV, or any of the suspects.

Methuen Police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)