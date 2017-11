NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Richard Thomas was last seen in the area of 4 Nelson Street. Police say Thomas is autistic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashua Police at 603-594-3500.

NPD is looking for autistic male, Richard Thomas, 15 yoa, last seen in the area of 4 Nelson Street. pic.twitter.com/VzCSuSn3co — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) November 26, 2017

