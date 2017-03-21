Police in Natick searching for stabbing suspect

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Natick are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing behind a store on Route 9.

Authorities said the incident took place Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. behind the Michael’s store on Worcester Street.

Police are searching for a person who is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches and dressed in all black with a black hat.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)