Police in NC donate groceries to woman who stole food to feed hungry child

HILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA (WHDH) — Police in Hillsborough, North Carolina located a woman who stole $36 worth of groceries from the local Food Lion store in order to feed herself and her child.

When the police arrived at her home, they quickly realized that the woman committed the crime because she was a mother trying to feed her hungry child. She gave the officers all of the food that she had stolen.

Although the police had to criminally charge her with theft, the officers went back to the store and bought the woman and her child $140 worth of groceries.

The Hillsborough Police Department Facebook post read, “Sometimes police work is not cut and dry. We are people first and cops second. More often than not, compassion for our #communitypartners shows through. This IS #HillsboroughPolicing, and Senior Corporal Bradshaw and Officer Spragins should be commended for it.”

