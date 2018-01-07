This undated photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows Jerry Mercado. Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield, Conn. Carl Robinson Correctional Institution officials say Mercado was unaccounted for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, during a routine facility count. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP)

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield.

Carl Robinson Correctional Institution officials say Jerry Mercado was unaccounted for around 3:15 p.m. Sunday during a routine facility count.

The building was placed in lockdown. Enfield is about 21 miles north of Hartford.

Mercado is classified as a low-risk offender. The 25-year-old was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

