Police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in Chelsea triple stabbing

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating after three people were stabbed in two different locations in Chelsea overnight.

One of the three people has died. Authorities said that person is a 23-year-old male from Everett. The other two victims are at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbings happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One stabbing happened outside of the Tedeschi at the corner of Broadway and Stockton Streets. The second stabbing happened at the corner of Webster and Broadway Streets.

One person from Revere is currently in custody. Chelsea Police are continuing their investigation.

