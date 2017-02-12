Police investigate after 3 armed men invade Methuen home

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are investigating after they said three armed men forced their way into a home in the city on Saturday night.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to 14 Kirk Street for a report of a home invasion.

Police said the homeowner told officers that three masked men knocked on the door in search of a man. According to the victim, the suspects forced their way inside when they learned the invidual was not home.

One suspect brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head, police said. The victim told police that the suspects demanded to know where the particular man’s room before ransacking it.

Police said the suspects fled the home in a grey Kia Soul with money and other items.

One suspect is said to be 5 foot 6 inches with bushy hair. The others were desribed as about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Methuen police.

