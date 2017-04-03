Police investigate after explosion and fire at Salem, N.H house

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an explosion and a fire at a house in Salem, New Hampshire Monday evening.

The fire started at a house on Irving Street. Police said they were initially called to the house because of a dispute between the man and his neighbor over firewood leaning against a fence. Police said as officers approached the house, they heard a hissing noise, followed by an explosion. A neighbor reported hearing at least a dozen ammunition rounds going off.

Evacuations were ordered in the nearby area via a reverse 911 call.

The man who lived in the house has not been located. Police said they do not know if anyone was inside and when they attempted contact, they did not get a response. Salem Police Chief Paul Parisi said if anyone was in the house, they are most likely not alive following the explosion and fire.

Officials said the house had several violations and was condemned about a year-and-a-half ago. Neighbors said the man lived there for decades and while he mostly kept to himself, he exhibited odd behavior. One neighbor told 7News he would walk around the neighborhood carrying a gun, terrifying other neighbors. Another man said the police were called to the house in the middle of the night because the man was playing the drums in his driveway. Children in the neighborhood were told not to go to his house on Halloween.

Crews will monitor the house overnight for any hotspots and police will enter the house on Tuesday morning to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)