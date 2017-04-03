Police investigate after gunfire erupts at after-hours party

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester police are investigating after gunfire erupted at an after-hours party in the city.

Police alerted by the city’s automated gunfire detection system responded to Granite Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to find several people outside.

Police determined there was a gathering in an apartment after the bars closed when a fight broke out. The resident tried to break up the fight but was knocked to the floor and punched and kicked in the face.

One shot was fired inside the apartment and several more rounds were fired outside. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.

One man was arrested trying to flee the scene in a vehicle. He faces drug charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

