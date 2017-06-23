Police investigate after man found shot inside car in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating after a man was found shot inside his car early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to South Street for a report of a shooting outside of the Faxon Commons luxury apartment complex.

A crashed car was found at the scene with bullet holes in the side.

“I heard four gunshots. It sounded like two different guns,” a man who lives in the area told 7News.

Police say they believe the incident was a “robbery gone bad.” They say drugs and money were also found in the car.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Weymouth, was taken to Boston Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Police do not believe it was a random act. No suspects have been identified at this time.

An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)