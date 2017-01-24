Police investigate after shots fired outside school in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday morning outside a school in Boston’s Roxbury section.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to 40 Smith Street for a report of shots fired outside the Tobin School.

A school official said the school was placed in “safe mode” for about 20 minutes because of heavy police activity in area.

Officers are searching the neighborhood for evidence.

No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

