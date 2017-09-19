Police investigate after woman, dog attacked by machete-wielding suspect

TAUNTON (WHDH) - Authorities say they are investigating after a woman and her dog were attacked late Monday night by a machete-wielding individual in Taunton.

Police officers responded to Church Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls stating that a man was attacking a dog with a machete.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a group of people tending to a dog that was bleeding on the ground, according to police. Police say the dog suffered two large lacerations to the neck and back.

The dog was taken to Bridgewater Animal Hospital for treatemnt. The dog was treated and is not recovering in the custody of Taunton Animal Control.

Police the dog’s owner was stabbed while trying to intervene. Police say she walked to the emergency room, where officers found her to be uncooperative.

A K9 tracked the suspect’s route to a home in the area, where authorities believe the alleged attacker lives. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)