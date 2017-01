WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Westford on Saturday morning.

Two men entered a convenience store, wearing masks and gloves.

One pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and customers—demanding money.

The other suspect had a knife.

They both left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

