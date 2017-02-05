Police investigate body found in woods in Somersworth

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating the discovery of a body in the woods in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Authorities responded to the wooded area behind a Wal-Mart for a report of an unresponsive male Saturday afternoon.

Police didn’t identify the man. But family members say the body was that of 41-year-old Michael Whitney of Dover, who was last seen Monday when he left to walk to the Wal-Mart. Andy Whitney told the Foster’s Daily Democrat newspaper that his brother had a $25 gift card to spend.

The Somersworth Police Department had no one on duty to confirm the identity on Sunday. Police do not believe foul play is a factor, but it’s unclear how the man died.

