Police investigate body found in woods in Somersworth

police-lights-new

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating the discovery of a body in the woods in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Authorities responded to the wooded area behind a Wal-Mart for a report of an unresponsive male Saturday afternoon.

Police didn’t identify the man. But family members say the body was that of 41-year-old Michael Whitney of Dover, who was last seen Monday when he left to walk to the Wal-Mart. Andy Whitney told the Foster’s Daily Democrat newspaper that his brother had a $25 gift card to spend.

The Somersworth Police Department had no one on duty to confirm the identity on Sunday. Police do not believe foul play is a factor, but it’s unclear how the man died.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus