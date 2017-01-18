Police give all clear after bomb threat at Jewish Community Center in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police have cleared the scene after a bomb threat was made Wednesday morning at the Jewish Community Center in Newton.

The threat was phoned in around 9:30 a.m. on Nahanton Street.

Crews searched the area and found no evidence of a bomb. Police gave the all-clear around just before 11 a.m.

Police said a similar threat was made at the Jewish Community Center in Worcester.

An investigation is underway.

