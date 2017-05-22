Police investigate crash involving pedestrian in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian in Watertown.

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck Monday around 9 a.m. in the area of Watertown Street and Aldrich Road.

The area will be closed to traffic for at least a “couple” of hours while investigators work at the scene, according to police

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

