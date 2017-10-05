NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in New Bedford are investigating a fatal stabbing that was initially reported to dispatchers as a possible overdose.

Authorities say medics arrived Wednesday and discovered that 47-year-old Angel Camacho was actually suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced. Local police, state police and prosecutors are investigating.

