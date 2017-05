DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police responded to a serious car crash on Dorchester Avenue Sunday night.

Part of the road was closed while police investigated.

Police say one victim has life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused this accident.

We will continue to follow the story and update you when more information becomes available.

