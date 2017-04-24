Police investigate Dorchester shootings that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left one person dead and two others injured.

Authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. to Thane Street for a report of a two people being shot. Officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, said to be in his 30’s, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The other victim, said to be in his 20’s, was pronounced dead. There names were not released.

While investigating the shooting, several more shots rang out on Harvard Street. A 7News photographer captured video of a police officer running from Thane Street to investigate the shooting.

Police say a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made. Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

