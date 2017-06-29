Police investigate early morning sex assault in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Brookline are investigating after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while walking with a friend overnight.

The woman was walking around 1 a.m. in the area of Gibbs Street and Naples Road when she was approached by a man and assaulted, according to police.

Police say the victim yelled out, forcing the suspect to flee on foot toward Commonwealth Avenue.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches and wearing a grey hoodie.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)