Police investigate early morning shooting at home in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot early Christmas morning at a home in Easton.

Police say officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a home at 77 Massapoag Avenue for a report of a person who was shot inside.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a rear pool house, where they located a a 50-year-old man who had been shot twice by an assailant, according to police.

The victim was struck in the shoulder and side of his torso. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooter allegedly fired into the pool house from outside of the home. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was targeted.

“We do not believe that there is an active threat or danger to the community, but we are always asking residents to be vigilant. If you see something, say something by calling the Easton Police Department,” Chief Sullivan said.

No arrests have been made. Easton police are investigating.

