Police investigate fatal stabbing at Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was found stabbed to death Friday afternoon inside a home in Brockton, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says.

Authorities responded around 1 p.m. to a home on Maguire Road and found a man dead from an apparent stab wound.

A woman at the home was taken in for questioning in connection with the death, according to investigators.

The victim’s name was not released.

The death is under investigation.

