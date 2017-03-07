Police investigate fatal stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating the stabbing death of a man in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to 66 Hartford Street and found a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)