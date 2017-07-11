Police investigate fatal three-car crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal three-car crash Tuesday morning in Methuen.

Officials responded around 8 a.m. to Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road for a report of a crash.

Authorities say one person was killed and two other people were seriously injured.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Traffic headed west is being detoured to Byron Avenue. Drivers headed east toward Lawrence will be detoured to Burnham Road.

No additional details were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

Fatal crash in Methuen…one dead …2 people injured in 3 car crash #7News pic.twitter.com/1NujtCHPaW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 11, 2017

