Police seek Blackstone man in connection with father’s murder

BLACKSTONE, MA (WHDH) -Police in Blackstone are investigating a homicide in the town, authorities said.

State troopers and local officers responded Thursday to a home at 36 Summer Street and found the body of a Walter Armstrong, 83.

Authorities have identified Glenn Armstrong, 49, as a person of interest in connection with the homicide.

Investigators believe Armstrong is driving a black 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck with a license plate that reads 1TS599.

Armstrong is wanted on a warrant that stems from unrelated charges.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

