Police investigate how Methuen baby ingested fentanyl

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are still trying to determine how a 10-month-old baby ingested the powerful drug fentanyl inside a Methuen home.

Police were called to the home on New Year’s Eve after getting a call that the baby girl had stopped breathing. Officers who responded said the baby’s breathing was “irregular” and firefighters took over treating her.

According to the police report, the baby’s mother said she was lying in bed with her daughter and heard the baby “not breathing right” and she panicked and began screaming.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital and had to be revived twice. She was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The police report said the baby’s grandfather told police the baby’s mother was a former drug addict. Police asked the mother if she had relapsed or used any drugs and she told them she had not. She was also asked if she was currently breastfeeding and she said no.

The baby is now in the care of an aunt under the supervision of the Department of Children and Families. Police are still investigating and have not said yet if any charges wiill be filed.

