Police investigate report of body in water at Jamaica Pond

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say crews searched Jamaica Pond Friday morning after they received a report of a possible body in the water.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. to an area near 507 Jamaica Way after bicycle tracks, foot prints and some holes in the ice were discovered, according to officials.

Dive teams, along with police and fire personnel, responded to the scene.

Crews determined that the individual in question was not in the water and had actually checked themselves into a local hospital.

Rescue crews have since left the area.

No additional details were immediate available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)