CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the second shooting in less than a week on the campus of Virginia State University.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that when VSU and Chesterfield County police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield County police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. The VSU campus was on lockdown for several hours after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

The shooting follows a shooting on Oct. 14 in the parking lot of VSU’s football stadium following the homecoming game. A Petersburg man who is not a VSU student suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

