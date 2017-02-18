Police investigate several convenience store robberies in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating several armed convenience store robberies in Fall River to determine if the crimes are connected.

At least three stores were hit this week. An armed suspect stuck a gun to the head of two customers and a clerk at one store before robbing it. Hours earlier, two men were robbed at another store when police said a gunman threatened a clerk and his father. In that robbery, they got away with $1,700 cash.

Police said a third store was robbed of $3,000.

Police are investigating if the robberies are the work of Carlos Collazo and his suspected accomplice, Luis Cruz-Soto. Police said Cruz-Soto was arrested for stabbing a 33-year-old cab driver. He was allegedly shot at too but the shooter missed.

Another shooting happened in Fall River around the same time, where a 21-year-old was allegedly shot in the head. Police are not confirming if any of the incidents are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)