Police investigate shooting at Charlestown pizzeria

Charlestown, MA (WHDH) — A woman is suffering serious injuries after being shot Wednesday night.

The shooting happened outside of a pizza shop on Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown just after 10 p.m.

Police have not said if an arrest has been made.

No updates have yet been given on the woman’s condition.

