Police investigate shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot Sunday night in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 6:00 p.m. to the area of 24 Juliette Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers said one person shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No words has been released on the victim’s condition.

It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect.

