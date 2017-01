LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

The investigation is active.

The story is developing; Stay with 7News for more information.

Nearly a dozen evidence markers along the sidewalk in Lynn where police are investigating a shooting. pic.twitter.com/hAOxKFUAhW — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 14, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)