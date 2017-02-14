1 injured, 1 arrested in Newton stabbing

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in West Newton are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the westbound Washington Street around 12:45 p.m for a reported stabbing.

Police said one man was injured. A second man was taken into custody.

There is heavy police presence in the area. The street is closed to traffic.

No further details are available.

