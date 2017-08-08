Police investigate string of car breaks in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and to remove any valuables in wake of a recent string of car breaks in the town.

Officials say breaks have occurred in the areas of Tappan Street, Gardener Road, Winthrop Road and Beaconsfield Road in recent days.

Most of the breaks have been unlocked vehicles where small items of value, such as coins and headphones were stolen, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Police are working to identify two culprits caught on video at a home on Gardener Road on Aug. 4. The suspects appear to be white males, carrying backpacks, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)