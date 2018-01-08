Police investigate suspicious death in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland, Maine, are investigating a death they say is suspicious.

Police say the body was discovered on Sunday night in a house in the Riverton section of the city. They had blocked off the street where the body was found by Monday morning.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the cause of death. Police have not identified the person who died. They also have not said if anyone else was in the house at the time of the person’s death.

Police say there is not a threat to the public.

