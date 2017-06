NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - There will be an increased police presence at Brown Middle School in Newton Thursday as officials investigate a threat.

Officials said “threatening behavior” happened at the school on Wednesday.

The school’s principal sent an email to families about the incident but did not elaborate on what kind of threat was reported.

