Police investigate early morning threat at South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police were called to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth early Wednesday morning after receiving a call from a woman who claimed she was armed with a gun.

Authorities said an elderly patient called Weymouth police and told officers that she was going to harm herself.

Police responded to the hospital around 1 a.m. to investigate the threat.

The Massachusetts State Police were called in for assistance, but no weapon was found. Officers were able to diffuse the situation.

No additional details were made available.

