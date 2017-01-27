Police investigate threats against Rockport High School

ROCKPORT, MA (WHDH) – Police are investigating apparent threats made by a student on social media against Rockport High School, authorities said.

Officials said officers were told Thursday about threats made by a 17-year-old girl on Snapchat, which claimed bombs were placed in bathrooms at the school.

Investigators determined that the social media posts were “several weeks old.”

Police charged the student. She will be summonsed to court at a later date.

The building was searched overnight as a precaution. Nothing suspicious was found.

“We are confident that there is no danger to the school community, students, faculty or staff,” Chief John Horvath said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)