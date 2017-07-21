Police investigate toddler’s death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a child found at a Massachusetts apartment building.

A spokesman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office tells the Daily Hampshire Gazette the child, described as “almost” 2 years old, died Thursday in an apartment in the Florence neighborhood of Northampton.

Police are working to determine the cause of death.

No other information is available.

