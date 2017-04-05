Police investigate unattended death of child in Mendon

MENDON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating the unattended death of a child found Tuesday at a church.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says the child died around 6:30 p.m. at the Bethany Community Church.

The child was taken to Milford Hospital, but was pronounced dead, according to DA Joseph Early.

The child has not been identified by investigators.

No additional information was immediately available.

The death is under investigation.

