Police investigating after body, burning car found in Worcester cemetery

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say they are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body and a burning car were found at a cemetery in the city.

Emergency crews responded Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. to Mt. Hope Cemetery and made the startling discovery.

Police would not confirm if the body was found in the car.

Fire crews were called to the scene and have since extinguished the car fire.

Investigators have roped of a section of the cemetery and are investigating the death.

No additional details were immediately available.

