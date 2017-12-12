Police investigating after body found in burning car at Worcester cemetery

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say they are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found Tuesday in a burning car at a cemetery in the city.

Emergency crews responded at around 8:30 a.m. to Mt. Hope Cemetery and made the startling discovery.

Fire crews were called to the scene and have since extinguished the car fire.

Detectives are examining the charred, four-door sedan for clues. The medical examiner has been called to remove the body.

The medical examiner is expected at Hope Cemetery in Worcester within an hour to remove a body found in a burned out sedan this morning. pic.twitter.com/LahWTup9OP — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 12, 2017

Investigators have roped of a section of the cemetery and are investigating the death. Worcester police cars can be seen blocking access to the crime scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

