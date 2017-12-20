MOORE, Okla. (WHDH) – Police in Oklahoma are investigating after a driver plowed into a homeowner’s garage and then took off.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning in Moore, Oklahoma.

Police say the driver slammed into a house and hit a gas line.

The homeowner said she didn’t it, and she didn’t know what had happened until police called her. The woman and her children, who were home at the time, were not injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

