Police investigating after hate messages found on Framingham State campus

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident on the Framingham State campus and are asking for help from the community regarding the incident.

University police say they found a flyer promoting black student union club activities posted in a residence hall, but with racial slurs written across the front of the flyer.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The university says anyone who participated in this incident would face discipline that may include expulsion from the university and potentially criminal charges.

A school officials released a statement, reading in part, “Framingham State University has zero tolerance for racism in any form and I know our community joins me in condemning this behavior. Framingham State is, and will always be, a community committed to tolerance, diversity, inclusion, and respect toward everyone.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact campus police.

