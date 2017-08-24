Police investigating after KKK newspapers delivered to homes in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Raynham are investigating after Ku Klux Klan newspapers were delivered to several houses in the town.

Authorities say copies of the “The Crusader” were sent Monday to 10 homes on Sherwood Lane around 10 a.m.

The Crusader is the official paper of the KKK.

Raynham police shared the news with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, but investigators say the incident is not considered a hate crime or illegal activity.

“The distributing of this kind of literature is unsettling for members of our community, and we encourage anyone who has been affected or has questions to reach out to us,” Chief James Donovan said.

Similar incidents to this have been reported in Attleborough, Belchertown, Milford and multiple communities in Maine.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that these houses were randomly selected and not targeted. We do not believe there is any threat to the community. Nevertheless, we share the concern of our community members, and we condemn this kind of speech and the hateful ideology behind it,” Donovan said.

