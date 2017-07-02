Police investigating after man found shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and investigators are searching for clues after a man was found shot in Roxbury.

Boston EMS told 7News they responded to Blue Hill Ave near Edgewood Street just before 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a crash.

Emergency crews found an unconscious man in the road who had been shot and was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene showed a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars and broken glass covering the roadway.

Officials say the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

