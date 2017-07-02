Police investigating after man found stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and investigators are searching for clues after a man was found stabbed in Roxbury.

Boston EMS told 7News they responded to Blue Hill Ave near Edgewood Street just before 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a crash.

Emergency crews found an unconscious man in the road who had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the hospital with what were later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene showed a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars and broken glass covering the roadway.

Officials say the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

